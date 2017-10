Threat to end motorsport in the EU

A ruling by the European Court could mean the end of all motorsport in Europe.

As alarmist and clickbaitable as that might sound, many within motorsport are seriously concerned that unless those in the industry act - and act soon - all motorsport within the EU could end.

"In 2014 the European Court ruled that any use of a vehicle required compulsory insurance cover," explains the Guild of Motoring Writers as it calls on members to spread the word, "so long as that use was consistent with the normal function of the vehicle.

"This would require all EU Member States to enact laws requiring compulsory and unlimited third-party liability insurance to cover personal injury between motorsport competitors and car-to-car damage during any competition, at any level, whether regulated by the FIA or FIM or not.

"Insurance of this kind is not currently available and looks unlikely to be available in future - which would mean motorsport would not be able to continue in the EU."

"In simple terms, the EC plans to issue a new Motor Insurance Directive, as a result of which all EU Member States must put into their National Law compulsory and unlimited third-party liability insurance to cover personal injury between motorsport competitors and car-to-car damage during any competition - from Formula One, Moto GP, World Rally to karting, historic and grass roots, whether regulated by the FIA or FIM or not," explains the Motorsport Industry Association (MIA).

"However such widespread unlimited new insurance is not currently, and, we understand, will not in the future be available," it adds, "so motorsport will be unable to continue anywhere in the EU."

"This threat is real, make no mistake," says Chris Aylett, chief executive officer of the MIA, it could close down all motorsport (in countries in the EU).

"If you want to protect your job in motorsport then make sure your employer responds before the deadline of October 20," he adds, referring to the EU consultation which closes on 20 October.

"The EU offers an option, known as Option 3, where their insurance requirement applies 'in traffic only'," he adds. "If we succeed in getting this option supported then motorsport will be safe."

And as Brexit negotiations drag on (and on), it would be foolish to believe Britain would become exempt once the process is completed (if it is completed).

"Brexit won't change things," said Aylett. "If businesses don't take positive action now then motorsport will cease and we'll all be out of a job or business. It's a stark choice and there's no time to waste."

Further details regarding how those in the industry can help, can be found here.