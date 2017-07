British GP: Practice notes - Williams

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer: It's great to be back at Silverstone, and it's good to have some dry weather to complete our programme. In FP1 we did some tests with some different aerodynamic configurations. Unfortunately, we damaged some parts on both cars because of hitting the kerb at Turn 9, so that lost us a few laps with both Felipe and Lance. In FP2 we were able to complete all of our running on the different tyres. The pace looks encouraging on both low and high fuel. For Lance, Silverstone is one of the more difficult circuits to learn. But we're pleased with the progress that he's been able to make throughout the day. Qualifying is what matters though, so we'll see what more we can do overnight.

Felipe Massa: It was a normal Friday, with no problems related to what we had in Austria. Everything was working in the normal way and I was happy with the balance of the car. With the tyres, we were able to get them working on the first lap, and everything with the car felt normal. The car feels competitive in the way it should be, so, on the whole, it was a good Friday.

Lance Stroll: This is a great track to drive, the grip is high and the car is a lot of fun around here. It was not a bad day, but there are a few things to improve on from my side. We were just testing the limits, as, with the high grip, when the car goes it goes quite aggressively. The car feels more competitive than in Austria, and we have improved the balance since then, which is positive looking at what Felipe did. All in all it seems like a positive day. I think it's going to be quite tight in the mid group tomorrow, so I am going to have to improve on a few things overnight. However, I am confident we have a good car so am looking forward to tomorrow.