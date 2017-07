Austrian GP: Practice notes - Williams

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer: We were carrying out tests across the garage on suspension and aerodynamics with some new parts that we brought this weekend. Both cars ran wide at Turn Nine in the morning session and suffered some damage unfortunately, but we were able to put that right for FP2. We're doing more work with set-up in FP2 and we ended the day with a lot of good data, indicating the direction to take tomorrow. There is some analysis to do this evening but we hope to be in good shape tomorrow.

Felipe Massa: It definitely wasn't an easy Friday for us. We were struggling with balance in the car, with some difference between high speed and low speed. I just wasn't happy with the balance and there's work to do to improve for tomorrow. I really hope our lap times are better and we can be more competitive in qualifying.

Lance Stroll: The field is very tight. We are missing a bit so there are bits and pieces to work on overnight. We don't look as competitive as we were in Baku, for example, but that can change. It is such a short lap round here and a couple of tenths can get you quite a few places. We are going to work to try and solve it for tomorrow, as we are lacking a bit of grip everywhere and are just not able to push the car as hard at some of the others. I haven't debriefed with the engineers yet, but I do think we have a good race car.