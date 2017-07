Porsche pondering F1 return?

It is understood that in the wake of the recent meeting of the Power Unit Working Group, Porsche is considering a return to F1 as an engine supplier.

The legendary German manufacturer first entered Formula One in 1961 with its F2 car, returning a year later with the purpose built 804, which, in the hands of Dan Gurney, gave the company its sole F1 win as a constructor.

In the early 80s, Porsche returned to F1, this time as engine partner to McLaren, the TAG badged units taking the Woking team to successive constructor titles in 1984 and 1985, and driver titles for Niki Lauda (1984) and Alain Prost (1985 and 1986).

In an echo of Honda's current problems in attempting to recreate history, Porsche’s return to F1 in 1991 was a disaster, the Footwork Arrows regularly failing even to qualify. Late in the season the team switched to Cosworth and Porsche left F1 never to return.

Until now.

Auto Motor und Sport claims that having attended last weeks' meeting of the Power Unit Working Group along with the likes of Cosworth and Aston Martin, Porsche is just two weeks away from making a decision on whether to return to F1, the German publication claiming that the German manufacturer's WEC future is in doubt.

While it has no intention of entering the sport as a constructor, the prospect of producing a winning partnership with the right team is sure to influence the company as it eyes the success enjoyed by Stuttgart rival Mercedes.

The company recently won at Le Mans, but it is understood the company is not entirely convinced of its competitiveness, Toyota having effectively shot itself in the foot in the French classic.