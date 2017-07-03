Site logo

Alesi appointed ambassador for Paul Ricard circuit

NEWS STORY
03/07/2017

Jean Alesi has been named counsellor and ambassador for the Paul Ricard circuit.

Involved in the development and new projects of the circuit, which will host French Grand Prix in 2018, Alesi will represent the track to drivers and motorsport world members.

"I am very happy to represent the Paul Ricard," said the French-Sicilian who made over 200 starts with Tyrell, Ferrari, Benetton, Sauber, Prost and Jordan.

"This circuit is special for me: I made here my first steps in racing at Winfield school and I started my first Grand Prix in 1989 (pictured) at the wheel of the Tyrell 018. This place is symbolic for me and I am very proud to represent it."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss