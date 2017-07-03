Alesi appointed ambassador for Paul Ricard circuit

Jean Alesi has been named counsellor and ambassador for the Paul Ricard circuit.

Involved in the development and new projects of the circuit, which will host French Grand Prix in 2018, Alesi will represent the track to drivers and motorsport world members.

"I am very happy to represent the Paul Ricard," said the French-Sicilian who made over 200 starts with Tyrell, Ferrari, Benetton, Sauber, Prost and Jordan.

"This circuit is special for me: I made here my first steps in racing at Winfield school and I started my first Grand Prix in 1989 (pictured) at the wheel of the Tyrell 018. This place is symbolic for me and I am very proud to represent it."