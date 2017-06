Alonso gets his dream Indy picture

Speaking in the moments after his Indy 500 dream came to an end, Fernando Alonso, who had led for 27 laps, admitted there was one treasured memory he wished he could take back home.

"I came here basically to prove myself, to challenge myself," he said. "I know that I can be as quick as anyone in an F1 car. I didn't know if I can be as quick as anyone in an IndyCar.

"It was nice to have this competitive feeling, even leading the Indy 500," he continued. "It was a nice feeling. I was passing, watching the tower, saw the 29 on top of it. I was thinking at that moment if Zak or someone from the team was taking a picture, because I want that picture at home."

Yesterday that particular dream came true when movie star Michael Douglas, a long-time F1 and McLaren fan, visited the Woking outfit's garage to present Fernando with a framed picture of moment he led the Indy 500 and his race number topped the leaderboard tower.

The American, who revealed he was first turned on to motor sport by Steve McQueen at the time was making Le Mans (1970), told Alonso he had never seen him driving better.

"I was so impressed with you at Indy," said Douglas, "you did a beautiful, beautiful job."

"I know it's been rough," he continued, "but you are driving great man, you are driving great."

Indeed he is.

