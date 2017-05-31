Steiner: It's not luck, it's maturity

Joint-seventh in the team standings, Haas is slowly building momentum, its double points finish in Monaco - its first ever such finish since entering the sport - marking the fourth even this year where the team has scored.

However, team boss Guenther Steiner is quick to dismiss claims that the string of successes is down to luck, insisting that the American outfit is learning from its mistakes.

"It is just maturity," he says, according to Autosport. "You need to get better, and with time a lot of things get better. Rome wasn't built in a day.

"(Sunday) was an historic day," he continues, "but you always want to do better. That is life. We will still have drops but we have matured a lot over the last one and a half years.

"It is maturity and certain things you just learn with time, you cannot buy it," he insists. "You need to make the mistakes, learn and react. But this weekend I was very impressed with the team. Monaco is always a bit hectic on the pit-wall, but even with two cars fighting for points, it was a very controlled environment.

Having finished eighth in the 2016 standings, its debut season, Steiner admits the team is targeting sixth this time around.

"You never give up, but it looks like Force India were in the right place at the right time a few times this year and always with two cars," he said. "It could turn, and here it turned for them, they didn't score in Monaco and a few like this it will go pretty quick backwards.

"If I say we go for fifth it will be a bit greedy. If we can get sixth I will be happy."