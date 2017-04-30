Site logo

Russian Grand Prix in Words, Stats and Pictures

NEWS STORY
30/04/2017

Everything you need to know about the VTB Russian Grand Prix.... all the details, stats, pictures and quotes.

Race Report and Full Result

also

Driver Quotes

Team Quotes

Fastest Laps

Tyre Strategies

and

The Race in Pictures

2017 Statistics

The Pitpass Supergrid

How Teammates Compare in Qualifying

Laps Completed - Drivers

Laps Completed - Teams

Team Reliability

All-Time Stats

All-Time Stats

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss