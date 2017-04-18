Hamilton ordered to remove video

As is so often the case, when you 'give them an inch, they take a mile'.

Ahead of the opening pre-season test, the sport's new owners relaxed many of the rules so strictly enforced under the old regime.

Chief among these was allowing teams and drivers to post short video clips on their social media pages.

While there was still concern that such footage might compromise the exclusive rights of broadcasters who have paid for the privilege, FOM gave the thumbs up as expanding the sport's social media presence its part of its masterplan.

However, as is so often the case, despite the general easing of rule enforcement some began to take advantage, hence the icy wind that blew through the Bahrain paddock when former headmaster Bernie Ecclestone visited at the weekend.

Having posted on-board footage of his pole-winning lap in Shanghai last week, Lewis Hamilton was ordered by FOM to remove it, the Briton warned that it breached the guidelines. Hamilton duly deleted the footage.

"This season, Formula One has issued a new set of social media guidelines allowing teams and drivers to film and record their activities so as to bring the sport closer to the fans," said a spokesperson for Liberty Media. "All teams and drivers have embraced this approach with enthusiasm, resulting in a surge of interest in F1 across social media.

"However, F1 does not want drivers posting international feed footage as this has been licensed to broadcasters' partners, in many cases exclusively."