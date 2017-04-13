Rowland joins Renault as development driver

Renault has announced the signing of Renault Sport Academy graduate Oliver Rowland as its development driver for 2017.

Rowland, who will also contest the Formula 2 Championship with DAMS, will fulfil a simulator programme for the team as well as driving on track.

"My aim has always been to get a role in Formula 1 so it's great to see all my hard work pay off," said Rowland, winner of the 2015 Formula Renault 3.5 Series. "The Renault Sport Academy was the perfect training ground and the role of Development Driver is another great step after being within the Renault family for so many years with Formula Renault 2.0 and 3.5 and then the Academy too.

"I learnt a lot last year including working at Enstone in the simulator, so I feel well prepared for this role. I'm proud to be part of the team and I'll be working hard to do everything I can to assist the team in their development of the R.S.17."

"We know Oliver very well and we are very pleased to reward his work with this position with Renault Sport Formula One Team," added Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault Sport Racing. "Development Driver is an important position in a team and it is very interesting to have someone who already knows us well."