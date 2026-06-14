Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: "An incredibly difficult Barcelona.

"The positives are that there is some evidence of what we need to review in terms of car setup and balance for future learning. Well done to Alex and Carlos, who really did a fantastic job all weekend to extract everything they could from the car. For Carlos there was potentially one more place in it if we had everything perfect and the VSC hadn't come out, but that's where the car pace lies and he did the best he could with it. In the case of Alex, we are going to thoroughly review his car because I don't believe we are giving him the best package possible so we will dig into that to improve it for future races. This track is an outlier, we have Austria in two weeks, and our focus is on fighting back for points again.

"Well done to Lewis. I caught up with him in Monaco and it is great to see the spring back in his step. He drove a brilliant qualifying, and a brilliant race. Well deserved."

Carlos Sainz: "Overall, a frustrating weekend for the team. I had a very good start, strong tyre management and did everything I could with our race pace today. Unfortunately it wasn't enough to fight for points although I feel like we maximised everything the car had to give. Ultimately, we need to understand why this track exposes us so much and solve those core characteristics so we're better prepared for other tracks like it.

"A huge thank you to the Spanish fans here. The support this weekend was something special, and I can't wait to race again in Spain, in Madrid, later on in the season."

Alex Albon: "It's been a tough weekend, but I think we did learn some things. We were already struggling in the race before the camera issue - the tyre deg in this heat was really hurting us, and there's something deeper going on with the car that we need to get to the bottom of. When we had to pit to fix the camera, we used the time to make some changes and got back out there, but at that point it had become a testing session. It's been a run of bad luck recently, but we'll keep working to figure out what's wrong and come back stronger as a team in Austria."