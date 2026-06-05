F1 stays in Vegas

The Las Vegas Grand Prix, the only event on the schedule promoted by FOM, agrees 10-year extension until 2037.

Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., Clark County officials, and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), have all committed to the long-term future of the event.

Held in the heart of the destination, and racing down the iconic Strip, the Las Vegas Grand Prix has become synonymous with world-class hospitality, entertainment, and fan experience. It brings together leaders and audiences from across sport, entertainment, culture, and business, redefining what a Grand Prix can deliver as a full-scale destination experience in the U.S.

The race, which also featured in F1® The Movie, takes place on the 3.8mi/6.2km Las Vegas Strip Circuit, where drivers exceed speeds of 200 mph/322 km/h while passing iconic landmarks including Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Wynn Las Vegas, and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Max Verstappen has claimed victory twice (2023 and 2025), with George Russell winning in 2024 - the same year the event witnessed an incredible 113 overtakes and Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive FIA Formula One World Drivers' Championship.

Since debuting on the Formula 1 calendar in 2023, the Las Vegas Grand Prix has delivered $3.2 billion in cumulative economic impact for Southern Nevada, with all three races from 2023 through 2025 selling out and helping position Las Vegas among the sport's marquee destinations worldwide.

In 2025 alone, the race generated $43 million in state and local tax revenue, including $15 million allocated to support local K-12 education. Beyond its economic impact, the event continues to make a meaningful difference in the community through the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, which has contributed more than $2 million to nonprofit organizations and created educational opportunities for hundreds of Clark County School District students and local community groups throughout the year.

Additionally, Grand Prix Plaza — a 39-acre, multi-use complex and the world's largest Formula 1 attraction also provides a hub for fans and the community, while giving students from across the region the opportunity to explore the links between STEM education and motorsport. Las Vegas Grand Prix and Grand Prix Plaza have recently been recognized at the 2026 Green Sports Alliance Summit for leadership in environmental innovation and their commitment to a net zero future.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: "We are thrilled that Formula 1 will continue racing in Las Vegas for many years to come. Since its debut in 2023, the event has been extraordinary, rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for great racing, world-class entertainment, global business leaders, A-list celebrities and influencers. It has delivered a strong and lasting impact on the local economy and community. We always believed that Las Vegas would become a cornerstone of our presence in the United States, and this extension, together with the success of recent years, reinforces our long-term commitment to this important market. I would like to thank Las Vegas Grand Prix, Clark County, and the LVCVA for their continued support, passion, and vision. The future is incredibly exciting, and we look forward to taking this event to even greater heights."

Emily Prazer, President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. said: "Securing a 10-year extension through 2037 is a defining moment for the Las Vegas Grand Prix and a reflection of the strength of our local partnerships. I'm incredibly proud of the team we have built in Las Vegas and of our shared commitment to supporting the Southern Nevada community. We're deeply grateful to the Clark County Commission, LVCVA, our resort partners and the broader Las Vegas community for their continued collaboration and support in bringing this event to life.

"Las Vegas is unlike anywhere else in the world, and its energy, hospitality, and scale have played a major role in shaping what this race has become. This long-term extension allows us to continue delivering a world-class experience for our fans."

Steve Hill, President and CEO of LVCVA, said: "Extending our partnership with Formula 1 for the next decade is a major moment for both Las Vegas and the Grand Prix. In just three years, the race has become a signature global event - putting Las Vegas at the center of culture, competition, and entertainment during race week. As the spotlight of the world turns to Las Vegas, the event continues to reinforce our evolution as a premier sports and entertainment destination. Built for spectacle and designed to host the world's biggest moments, Las Vegas is proud to continue this dynamic partnership with Formula 1 for the next decade and beyond."