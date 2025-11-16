Alonso remains dubious of 2026 rules overhaul

With the rules overhaul set to decide his future, Fernando Alonso admits to scepticism over the forthcoming changes.

The Spaniard is one of several drivers to have expressed doubts over whether the overhaul, among the most sweeping of modern times, will improve the racing, indeed some claim it will stifle competition.

Alonso, who made his debut in 2001 with Minardi, and along the way won two-titles, taking time out to win at Le Mans and even lead the Indy 500, has said that the overhaul will decide his future. If the racing is good he hopes to continue, if not he'll head elsewhere.

The Spanish veteran is aware of the claims that the 2026 rules will mean that 'old dogs' are forced to learn new tricks, but he disagrees.

"I don't think so," he says. "I think at the end of the day, the car remains, you know, the sport remains basically the same, a race against time and the race against your competitors.

"I don't think it will be because of different performance in the car," he continues, "maybe a little bit less grip because the regulations and the downforce will be lower."

One of the sport's great battlers, Alonso admits that his greatest fear is overtaking, and the inability to make a move stick.

"The only question I have in my mind is just the overtaking possibilities," he says. "That, in my mind, is still an open point,

"I think driving at the simulator and by reading the rules, everyone is allowed to open the DRS on the straights, the car in front and the car behind," he adds, though in fact DRS is gone, in its place are various 'overtake modes', Z-Mode, the default mode where elements on the front and rear wings are adjusted to their normal configuration, maximizing downforce and grip for optimal speed through corners and X-Mode, whereby, on straights, drivers can open the wing elements and significantly reduce drag, maximizing top speed. Unlike DRS, the driver does not need to be within a specific distance of another car to use X-Mode, though it will be limited to designated safe zones on the track.

There is also the Manual Override Mode (MOM) which provides an additional burst of electrical power to a following car when it is within one second of the car ahead, similar to DRS in terms of activation conditions but by means of a power boost rather than an aerodynamic advantage.

"There is not really a possibility to make the difference unless you use a lot of energy on the straight," he says. "But if you use that energy, you will pay the price on the following straights. So, maybe you get re-overtaken by the car that you just overtook.

"So, maybe there is not an incentive to really make the pass because you will both lose time," he warns. "But that's a first idea. I think until the cars hit the track and we see really how much energy you need to spend per overtake and things like that, it's difficult to guess."

As ever, according to the Aston Martin driver, those bits of rubber at each corner of the cars, are set to be a significant factor.

"I think the biggest thing is the tyres," he says. "When we have a three or four-stop race, the difference in tyre performance when you make a stop or whatever, you don't need any energy or you don't need any DRS. You make the pass immediately on the out-lap.

"So, I think the tyres will be the main topic to improve overtaking. If they are degrading and if they are providing multiple stops. So, that's probably the thing that we wish as a spectator or as a show factor."