Cadillac F1 team reveals logo

The Cadillac Formula 1 Team unveiled its new logo in a video released ahead of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, offering a first look at the branding that will debut when the team joins the Formula One World Championship grid in 2026.

The partnership between TWG Motorsports and GM has created a distinctly American team with unique attributes. Those attributes and Cadillac's bold heritage are reflected in the team's logo and branding.

"Cadillac is honoured to share the F1 stage with the best luxury brands from around the world. It's a brand whose legacy on and off the track is filled with innovation, technological precision, and timeless beauty," said GM President Mark Reuss.

"Our journey has been long but from the very beginning, it has been about ambition... audacity... and now acceleration."

Thankfully, they stopped short of "a tradition of excellence", nonetheless, same vibe.