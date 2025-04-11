Bahrain Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Mercedes

It was a positive end to Friday's practice sessions for the Bahrain Grand Prix, with George ending FP2 in P3, with Kimi in P5. FP1 was something of a false start for Kimi, with a water leak cutting his session down to just three laps.

Reserve Driver Fred Vesti was in George's seat for the first hour, one of two FP1 sessions the Dane will run in this year. Fred successfully completed the programme and provided some excellent feedback to the team to help support George and Kimi across the weekend. Fred finished in P18, with Kimi P20, in an unrepresentative session in which neither driver touched the Soft compound tyre.

George and Kimi were back in the car for FP2 and both showed good pace across the session. FP2 was completed on the Soft tyre, with a mix of both single-lap and long-run work completed. That gives the team lots of data to analyse and work through overnight. Tomorrow will see a slightly unrepresentative FP3 session in the early afternoon heat, before the cooler conditions arrive in time for Qualifying at dusk.

George Russell: It [FP2] was OK. We expected McLaren to be a step ahead here and we saw that today. They were a strongest in the middle sector where the tyres are overheating, so we know we've got a bit of work to do if we want to challenge them. I think we're in position fighting for the next best behind them in all honesty.

I think it's going to be close between ourselves, Ferrari and the Red Bulls. It is hard to say with confidence, but we saw both teams performing strongly at different points throughout the day. I definitely feel, unlike the last three races, this won't be dominated by Qualifying - this weekend is going to be dominated by race pace and by tyre degradation. Of course, you want to have a good Qualifying, but the race is where the action will be.

Kimi Antonelli: FP1 was obviously quote short. Unfortunately, I had a water leak on the car, so I had to stop and couldn't drive for the rest of the session. That was a shame because you don't want to miss out on laps. FP2 was quite positive though. The single lap was quite good, even though I made a big mistake in sector one, and overall I felt pretty good in the car. The long run was quite tricky - completely different to what we had in testing, so I had to adapt, but overall, despite the issue in FP1, it was a positive day.

Being at a track that I know definitely helped get me up to speed more quickly today. I felt straightaway in FP2 that I had confidence with the car and despite the track being different to when I've driven here previously, I had the confidence to be able to push. McLaren still seem to be the favourite but I think we should be fighting for the top five in tomorrow's Qualifying. We can definitely take the fight to the Red Bulls and Ferrari, but let's wait and see what Saturday brings.

Fred Vesti: What a day it's been. Yesterday was awesome to be back in the paddock and working with the team preparing for the day today. I was really happy to be back in the car - it felt really good to challenge myself and to push to the limit. Obviously spending so much time in the simulator, it's just really nice to get time in the real car, learning more about the tyres and the W16 itself.

As a racing driver, feeling that energy through the body is something you miss a lot when you're in the simulator. I want to thank Mercedes for giving me the opportunity again to run in FP1 and continue my journey. My motivation is very high and I will continue to push. For now, it's back to Brackley, back to work with the team there and correlate what I've learned today in the simulator. We will continue pushing towards even better results and race wins.

Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director: We had Fred Vesti in the car for FP1 and he did a great job for us. The programme was designed for our learning rather than setting headline times but when we correct for the Medium compound and fuel, the times were impressive considering that it was his first time in the W16. Unfortunately, we lost Kimi's car early in the session with a water leak. We were able to quickly identify the issue and resolved it for FP2 although it was a shame to lose the running.

The cooler conditions of the evening session meant the grip was higher and the car was more together. We managed a good programme with both drivers, electing to do two Soft tyres in the conditions more relevant to Qualifying. There's plenty still to work on. The track is much hotter than the test so keeping tyres in the window is more difficult both on single lap and long run but it's a decent baseline to work from and the car is at least quite consistent in its behaviour around the lap. As we've seen at the recent races, it's quite tight. McLaren look strong here but we expected that after testing but hopefully we can get ourselves into the podium fight.