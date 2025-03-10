Egginton leaves RB on eve of season

RB's technical director, Jody Egginton has announced that he is to leave the Faenza-based outfit at the end of the month.

The Briton, who joined Toro Rosso in 2014 as Head of Vehicle Performance, is heading to Red Bull's Advanced Technologies division.

"Being part of this team for over ten years has been a fantastic experience for me, providing some very memorable moments," he said.

"But after almost twenty years of focusing solely on Formula 1, I feel it's time for a change. I will have a great remit as Engineering Director of Red Bull Advanced Technologies and the company currently has an exciting list of projects, so I can't wait to get started on this new challenge."

"As our long-serving technical director, he has been instrumental in driving innovation and fostering team growth," said team boss Laurent Mekies. "I want to thank Jody for his expertise and the important contribution he has made to the team and the company's upward trajectory.

"We wish him all the best for this new challenge within the Red Bull family."

Egginton began his motorsport career as a junior designer at Tyrrell, then spent time with Xtrax as a gearbox designer before joining Opel Team Holzer in DTM.

Between 2004 and 2005 he was with Aston Martin working on its GT1 project, before joining Force India where he spent six years.

Before joining Toro Rosso he was with Caterham where he was initially track engineer before being appointed Operations Director.

It's understood his role will be covered by Tim Goss, RB's Chief Technical Officer, and Deputy Technical Directors Guillaume Cattelani and Andrea Landi.