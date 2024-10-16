United States Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I love going to Austin. The vibe is always incredible, and I really enjoy racing there, especially with the cool Chrome livery we have this weekend.

"It's a great race to start the final leg of the season after a few weeks off. It's also a Sprint weekend, which means there are more points on the table.

"I've spent some time back at the MTC in the sim preparing for the upcoming triple header. The next two months are going to be incredibly busy, but also exciting. I'm ready to get back in the car, so let's show Texas what we can do."

Oscar Piastri: "It's great to be back racing after a short break. It was good to have a few weeks to recharge but also work with my engineers to prepare for the next few races. We've built up some incredible momentum now, so it's just about continuing to consistently execute good results from our side.

"I'm looking forward to heading back out to Austin. It's a really cool place to go to with awesome fans and great food. The Sprint provides some good opportunities and we're also carrying a Chrome livery which looks great. Let's go and get another strong result for the team."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal: "After a busy few weeks back at the factory to consolidate and strengthen our championship campaign, we now head to Austin for the first of two triple headers. We're only six races away from the end of the season but there are still a lot of points on the table. Many teams will be bringing updates in these final races, so we expect some close competition, but as always, we keep our heads down, focus on ourselves and look to consistently deliver points in our quest for both titles."

Circuit of The Americas

Race laps: 56

Circuit length: 5.513km/3.426 miles

Total race distance: 308.405/191.634 miles

Number of corners: 20 (9 right, 11 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 and Soft: C4