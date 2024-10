Alonso gives up on Triple Crown dream

Unlikely to contest the Indy 500 again, Fernando Alonso admits that his dream of achieving motorsport's Triple Crown is at an end.

Over the year, many have had their ideas of what exactly constitutes the Triple Crown, but in the eyes of the Spaniard it is victory in three races, the Monaco Grand Prix, Le Mans and the Indy 500, a feat only achieved by the late Graham Hill.

A two-time winner of both of the former events, he stunned on his debut at Indianapolis in 2017 when he qualified fifth and went on the lead the race but subsequently suffered an engine failure. A second attempt in 2019 ended in abject failure when he failed to even qualify. He returned again in 2020 but finished a distant 21st.

Though he is still a fighting force in F1, Alonso admits that a return to the Brickyard is unlikely, hence the Triple Crown is unachievable.

"There is a very appealing thing, which is winning the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1, winning Le Mans in endurance racing, and winning the Indy 500 in oval racing, which is called the Triple Crown of motor racing," he told the audience at a Cognizant event.

"I attempted the Indy 500 three times and didn't succeed," he continued. "It's the only one missing, but at the moment it's not in my plan.

"I'm very, very focused on Formula 1 now for the next two or three years," he added. "I want to win the third world title. This is my first and only priority at the moment.

"After that, because I will be 45, 46, I think the commitment that it will require to do the Indy 500, the amount of learning that I will have to redo again, it will be a little bit too much," he admitted. "That's what I think now.

"I cannot say 100 percent, but it will be too much, and as I said other goals in life as well."

While he might of given up on Indy, the Spaniard has another iconic event in mind.

"I think my next biggest challenge will be the Dakar Rally," he said. "If I can win Dakar I think it will be hugely rewarding for me personally because I can win in Formula 1, I can win in endurance racing, winning Le Mans and Daytona, and if I can win in rally as well it will mean a lot for me as a driver."

Be honest, how many would bet against him?