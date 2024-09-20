Singapore Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: Alex started today with the updated package, using FP1 to get up to speed with the different way it drives, however, after FP2, he was still not completely happy with the balance of the car.

Franco used FP1 to learn the track but was quite quickly on the pace, despite also struggling with the balance of the car. The positive is that the car feels much better than last year, which is promising. We'll go through all the data tonight as we know there is more performance to find for tomorrow.

Alex Albon: To be honest, the car doesn't feel amazing, but I think that's good because it means we have more lap time to find. We were good on the harder compound tyres but struggled a bit on the Softs, so we just need to figure it out. The pace is good, and the car feels way better than last year, so that's a positive. With the upgrades, it's hard to fully delve into them so far in these sessions, however, we'll look at the data tonight and come back stronger tomorrow.

Franco Colapinto: Overall, today has been a good learning session to get used to the track and the heat. I feel positive after both sessions. In FP2, I couldn't put the lap together on the Softs as I had a lot of oversteer. It's clear that out here, the Soft is a one lap tyre, so there wasn't much more I could gain on the second lap. I think I'm looking quite strong when I put the lap together, so let's see where we end up tomorrow in Qualifying.