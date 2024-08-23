Dutch Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "It was not the easiest day for us today, where we have started slightly on the backfoot and need to find some improvements.

"We will need to turn things around overnight and there is lots of work ahead of us before tomorrow to improve and get us to a better position. We have seen some inconsistency in terms of our performance over the course of the last couple of races and we are prepared to put the work in. We made quite a few set-up changes after Free Practice 1 so we will need to review where our lack of performance here comes from, but we already have some pretty good clues as to what is required to improve so that we can be more competitive during Qualifying tomorrow. Congratulations to Jack [Doohan] on the news of his race seat in 2025. I'm delighted for him, he's a top guy and he definitely deserves an opportunity to race in Formula 1."

Pierre Gasly: "It's been a pretty challenging first Friday back after the summer break here in Zandvoort. The conditions were certainly tricky with the high winds and rain but the track did dry quite quickly. I missed out on some running in Free Practice 1 and the feeling in the car in Free Practice 2 was not too great, so I'm sure we will have a good look through everything tonight and see what we can improve. It looks like the conditions will continue to be tough for the rest of the weekend. That's not a bad thing as I do quite like mixed conditions. Finally, I am very happy for Jack [Doohan] after today's announcement. I've seen him evolve within the team over the last 18 months. He works very hard, he's very involved and it's a great opportunity for him, so I'm looking forward to continuing our work together as team-mates."