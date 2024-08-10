Site logo

DoJ to investigate Liberty Media over Andretti rejection

NEWS STORY
10/08/2024

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened an antitrust investigation into Liberty Media over F1's refusal to allow Andretti Global to enter the sport.

Ahead of a conference call with investors, Liberty revealed that it had "received notification from the Department of Justice, Antitrust Division that an investigation has been opened with respect to Formula 1's conduct concerning the application by Andretti Formula Racing to enter the FIA Formula One World Championship".

During the subsequent conference call, Liberty Media's President and CEO, Greg Maffei shed further light on the investigation.

"We intend to fully cooperate with that investigation, including any related request for information," he said. "We believe our determination, or F1's determination, was in compliance with all applicable U.S. antitrust laws.

"We've detailed the rationale for this decision vis-a-vis Andretti in prior statements," he added. "We are certainly not against the idea that any expansion is wrong.

"However, there is a methodology for expansion that requires approval of the FIA and the F1 and both groups have to meet find the criteria met. We're certainly open to new entrants making applications and potentially being approved if those requirements are met."

In May, a number of senators, including Amy Klobuchar, expressed concern that the sport was potentially violating U.S. antitrust law by assisting mainly European rival teams, "including foreign automakers", to block Andretti, which had previously announced its partnership with GM and Cadillac.

While the FIA accepted Andretti's bid, concurring that it had met the "stringent criteria" required, F1 - with the full support of the majority of the existing teams - rejected the American team insisting that it would not be competitive and would not add value to the series.

"We have serious concerns that the rejection of Team Andretti-Cadillac was based on a desire to exclude a rival from the race track, marketing opportunities, and prestige that competing in F1 can lend to a car manufacturer competing to sell cars across the globe," said the senators in May.

Despite the rejection, Andretti has been pressing ahead with its programme, establishing a European hub at Silverstone and taking on numerous personnel, not least F1's own former technical boss, Pat Symonds.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by KKK, 19 minutes ago

"Are they kidding "insisting that it would not be competitive". They would be definitely beat the likes of Alpine, Haas and Spike. If F1 would only allow 20 cars on the grid it would mean that the two slowest cars wouldnt start, and I bet any 1 of those 3 teams would miss out. I say let Andretti in and give them a chance. If they wont come up to scratch, Im sutre GM would pull the plug on them quicker than you can say "BOO""

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms