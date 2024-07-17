Wolff plays down Hungaroring hopes

Toto Wolff has played down hopes that Mercedes might claim a third successive victory at the Hungaroring this weekend.

The last time that the German team scored back-to-back wins was 2021, which, ironically, was Lewis Hamilton's last win before his recent victory at Silverstone.

Prior to his win in the Saudi Grand Prix, Hamilton had won the two preceding races in Brazil and Qatar, however, following the back-to-back wins in Austria and Britain, Wolff is playing hopes that a third victory could be on the cards.

"We head into the upcoming double header with momentum," he said of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix and the race at Spa Francorchamps that follows.

"We have continued to make progress with the W15 in recent races," he added. "That has led to headline results in Austria and Silverstone.

"However, we know we don't yet have a car that can challenge for victories every weekend," he warned. "The team is working hard to bring more steps of performance that we hope will enable us to do that. Those efforts will continue over the next two races and right up until shutdown.

"The Hungaroring is different in character to the past couple of circuits," he added. "Unlike Silverstone, it features plenty of tight and twisty sections, with just one meaningful straight. It does contain some high-speed corners too however and it will therefore be another good examination of the gains we've made across the corner speed range.

"We head into the weekend focused on doing the best job we can. We hope to maintain this positive trajectory and finish the first half of the season as strongly as possible."

An already relentless upgrade programme has taken on even more significance in the wake of the team's recent victories, with upgrades planned for both the forthcoming races.