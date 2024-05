No words can explain... says emotional Leclerc

Monaco victor, Charles Leclerc admits that this win was like no other as he reveals that his emotions almost got the better of him.

A lights-to-flag victory is special enough, but in your home race, having never previously made it to the podium... surely nobody begrudged Leclerc his day in the sun... even if the race was one of the most processional in living memory.

No words can explain..." he replied in the moments after taking the flag, when asked what the win meant to him. "It's such a difficult race, I think the fact that twice I've been starting on pole position and we couldn't quite make it makes it even better in a way.

"It means a lot, obviously," he continued. "It's the race that made me dream of becoming a Formula 1 driver one day. It was a difficult race emotionally because already 15 laps to the end you're just hoping that nothing happens, already the emotions were coming.

"I was thinking about my dad a lot whilst driving," he admitted, his father having passed away in 2017, "he gave a lot for me to be driving here, and it was a dream of ours for me to race and win here."

Under pressure for much of the race from Oscar Piastri, and even from his own team who were concerned that his initial pace might allow McLaren to undercut him, Leclerc says that winning wasn't as easy as it may have looked.

"It was really difficult," he said. "At first I thought we were, I mean, we had quite a lot of margin, but we knew there were 78 laps to do on the same tyres, which was very, very difficult.

"We did a great management of the tyres, there was a big part of the race where we had to manage the gap with George, then in the last 10 laps I could push a bit more.

"The car felt amazing," he said. "So I want to thank the team for having done such incredible work over the last few months to give me the opportunity to finally win this race. It is a very special feeling."

While some teams and drivers appear to claim almost every event as a home race, for Leclerc it is a genuine claim, for he was born and raised in the Principality, and throughout the weekend kept seeing people he had grown up with.

"The parade laps already were special on the bus, seeing so many of my friends in the balcony, so many people I know in the balcony, and it was just very, very special.

"This one means a lot and the support that I've a over the weekend means a huge amount, so thank you so much to everybody."

