Monaco Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It has not been a good weekend for the Team in general.

"We have tried a lot of changes over the past few days and nothing has helped optimise the performance of the car. In general, it drives well on the straight but has been very difficult over the curves and bumps so has not been good to drive on this kind of track. The ride of the car is not good and it has been bouncing around a lot, which makes it really tricky. The issue isn't a new thing for us and we have been struggling with this for a while. We have tried everything to solve the issue but I still felt like I was often close to going into the wall. Although I did feel comfortable pushing it to the limit, it is a huge challenge to be consistent and we just didn't have the fastest car today. Looking to tomorrow, we will work hard to try to find the problem. In Monaco things can happen that you don't expect, so never say never, but we are not expecting miracles."

Sergio Perez: "Today was a complete disaster, we didn't get into the rhythm and we didn't have the pace. On my final lap when things were looking good, I came to turns six and seven, they were full of traffic, then there were some stickers or something laid down on the track and I couldn't get the lap that I needed. Two or three tenths would have changed it, but I didn't get it and then unfortunately the tyres were too warm and I couldn't get through Q1. We should have been in Q3 and given the margins were so small, a better lap would have changed things dramatically, we were P5 this morning, so we knew what we were capable of. It has been a very tricky, difficult weekend for us and not ideal overall. I am just very disappointed because we couldn't get the maximum out of the car today and we had so much more potential than we showed. Unfortunately, unless there is some rain tomorrow, we cannot hope for much, there is nearly zero chance to overtake around here."

Christian Horner: "Ferrari were quick all weekend, particularly Charles. The first sector was pretty strong today for us, it was mainly the tight hairpin around Lowes and then turn five and turn ten which were our weak areas. I felt we were letting ourselves back into it with Max but the car has not been at its optimal all weekend. We have been struggling with certain characteristics here, but I still thought there was a chance for maybe sneaking a second or third out of it but in that last run, we didn't get it and we ended up in sixth. Unfortunately for Checo it wasn't quite his day either, traffic created some issues for him, he was stuck and couldn't make it out of Q1. We will take the lessons out of today and look to tomorrow. It will be tricky as barring a safety car, the race is pretty much done but we will come back fighting tomorrow."