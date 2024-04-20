Site logo

Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint: Result

NEWS STORY
20/04/2024

Result of the Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 19 32:04.660
2 Hamilton Mercedes 19 + 0:13.043
3 Perez Red Bull 19 + 0:15.258
4 Leclerc Ferrari 19 + 0:17.486
5 Sainz Ferrari 19 + 0:20.696
6 Norris McLaren 19 + 0:22.088
7 Piastri McLaren 19 + 0:24.713
8 Russell Mercedes 19 + 0:25.696
9 Zhou Stake 19 + 0:31.951
10 Magnussen Haas 19 + 0:37.398
11 Ricciardo RB 19 + 0:37.840
12 Bottas Stake 19 + 0:38.295
13 Ocon Alpine 19 + 0:39.841
14 Stroll Aston Martin 19 + 0:40.299
15 Gasly Alpine 19 + 0:40.838
16 Tsunoda RB 19 + 0:41.870
17 Albon Williams 19 + 0:42.998
18 Sargeant Williams 19 + 0:46.352
19 Hulkenberg Haas 19 + 0:49.630
Alonso Aston Martin 17 Retired

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:40.331 (Lap 3)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms