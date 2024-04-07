Site logo

Japanese Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

07/04/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the MSC Cruises Japanese Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Verstappen Red Bull NM NM NH
Perez Red Bull NM NM NH
Sainz Ferrari NM NM UM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NM NH
Norris McLaren NM NH NH
Alonso Aston Martin NS NM NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH NH UM
Piastri McLaren NM NH NH
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NH UM
Tsunoda RB NM US NH NH
Hulkenberg Haas NS NH NH
Stroll Aston Martin NS NS NM NH
Magnussen Haas NM NM NH
Bottas Stake NS NH NH
Ocon Alpine NS NH NH NM
Gasly Alpine NS NH NM NH
Sargeant Williams NS NH NH NM
Zhou Stake NM NS NH
Ricciardo RB NM
Albon Williams NS

Check out our Sunday gallery from Suzuka here.

