Japanese Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the MSC Cruises Japanese Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Verstappen Red Bull NM NM NH Perez Red Bull NM NM NH Sainz Ferrari NM NM UM NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NM NH Norris McLaren NM NH NH Alonso Aston Martin NS NM NH Russell Mercedes NM NH NH UM Piastri McLaren NM NH NH Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NH UM Tsunoda RB NM US NH NH Hulkenberg Haas NS NH NH Stroll Aston Martin NS NS NM NH Magnussen Haas NM NM NH Bottas Stake NS NH NH Ocon Alpine NS NH NH NM Gasly Alpine NS NH NM NH Sargeant Williams NS NH NH NM Zhou Stake NM NS NH Ricciardo RB NM Albon Williams NS

