"We will fight until the end," declares Massa

As he sues for the 2008 title to be overturned, Felipe Massa insists that his legal case is about justice.

The Brazilian, who was attending the Formula E race in Sao Paulo, was speaking publicly for the first time since the legal action was launched, and the 11-time grand prix winner ramians convinced he has a strong case.

"I think I've said everything I'm supposed to say about that," he told RacingNews365. "I said in the interviews, it's something that we will fight until the end, and this is the only thing I can say, it does not depend on me anymore.

"It depends on the lawyers," he added. "We have a very, very good group of people, professional people working on that. And I really believe that we have a bigger case and every possibility to win the case. But to be honest, it's not on me anymore.

"The only thing I can say is that we are fighting for the justice, because it was not fair what happened to me. As I said, that's the only thing I can say, I'm here to talk about Formula E."

Ironically, Former F1 supremo, Bernie Ecclestone, whose comments led to Massa challenging the outcome of the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, was also present at the Sao Paulo race, the Briton defending the driver's legal challenge.

"If he had asked me, I would have said it was the complete right thing to do," he told PA, "to sue, and to let an English judge decide what is right and wrong.

"I cannot say anything about the outcome and what will happen," he added. "I have not got a clue, I don't think anyone has, but from his point of view, it is better that an English judge comes up with a verdict. It will be of more help for him."