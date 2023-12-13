Brivio departs Alpine

Alpine will mutually part ways with Director of Racing Expansion Projects, Davide Brivio at the end of the year, leaving the Italian "free to pursue other career opportunities".

Brought in with much fanfare from MotoGP - where he had overseen title winning success with both Yamaha and then Suzuki - as Renault morphed into Alpine at the beginning of 2021, the French outfit never appeared to make any real outward use of the Italian's obvious talents.

In his role as Director of Racing Expansion Projects, with the Academy he helped develop young drivers across various motorsport disciplines.

Julian Rouse will continue to oversee the Academy programme, which will enter its ninth year in 2024 and currently features nine drivers of eight nationalities, spanning four different series from FIA Formula 2 through to European Karting, and continues to play a central role in the Alpine project.

"Firstly, we would like to thank Davide for his hard work and commitment over the last three seasons," said Bruno Famin. "His experience in motorsports has been extremely valuable, especially in the development and progression of the Alpine Academy. Davide's wish is to leave Alpine to pursue other opportunities and we have accepted his desire by mutually agreeing to part ways. We extend our best wishes to him in his next chapter of an already impressive career in motorsports."

"It has been a proud chapter in my motorsport career to be involved in Formula 1 with Alpine," added Brivio. "I would like to thank Alpine for the opportunity to experience Formula 1 which was my desire and also for the chance to pass on some of my experience in motorsport onto its young drivers in the Alpine Academy.

"I wish the team and the Academy the best in the future and I'm sure we will see many young drivers go on to achieve fantastic things in their careers. To play a small part in some of that success will certainly be something I will cherish. I am grateful to Alpine for accommodating my wish to pursue other opportunities which may (and I hope that they will) arise in the future."

