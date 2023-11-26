Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Race team notes - Alpine

BWT Alpine F1 Team rounded off the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship at the season finale in Abu Dhabi with Esteban Ocon finishing in twelfth and Pierre Gasly thirteenth at Yas Marina Circuit.

The team finishes the season on 120 points in sixth place in the Constructors' Championship with Pierre eleventh in the Drivers' Championship on 62 points and Esteban twelfth on 58 points.

Both drivers looked to end the season on a high note with Pierre starting in tenth and Esteban twelfth. Pierre made a bright start to climb up to eighth place at the end of the opening lap with Esteban in eleventh.

Pierre held onto eighth in the early running before damage sustained after contact with Lewis Hamilton on lap 15, brought significant damage to his A523, and a significant loss of aerodynamic performance.

Esteban pitted for Hards on lap 15 on a one-stop strategy, which he brought home to the end of the race in twelfth place. Pierre converted to a two-stop but could not make inroads towards the points with the Alpine pair crossing the line in twelfth and thirteenth.

The team remains in Abu Dhabi for post-season testing on Tuesday where Esteban will be joined by Jack Doohan, fresh from his Feature Race victory in FIA Formula 2.

Esteban Ocon: "That's a wrap on the 2023 season and it was not the best of races from us to finish the year. We simply seemed to lack pace today and, unfortunately, we finished outside of the points in twelfth place. On my side we opted for the one-stop strategy and we fell short of the top ten. We have a lot to review from this race and a lot to analyse from what has been an inconsistent and up and down season. We did not reach the objectives we set ourselves at the beginning of the year and it is time for us to debrief, regroup and focus on key areas of improvement. I have no doubt we will come back stronger and hungrier than ever to improve all together as a team to put ourselves in a better position next year. We have the test on Tuesday and after that it is time to rest before firmly setting our sights on 2024. Thank you to the team and all the fans for their unconditional support this year. I already cannot wait for lights out in Bahrain."

Pierre Gasly: "For us, that is not the way we wanted to end the season, where, unfortunately we finished today's race outside of the points. It was a frustrating afternoon. After a good start, I was hit by Checo [Perez] and then later by Lewis [Hamilton] and we had quite a lot of damage to the rear of the car, which we carried for a lot of the race. I saw the damage afterwards and it's quite extensive! It was a difficult race from there and we have things to review, lots to learn, as we probably did not optimise everything where scoring some points could have been possible. In terms of the season, I have really enjoyed joining the Alpine family. It has been a mixed season on track, but from where started in Bahrain, we are in a much better place now and that is really positive and encouraging. Thanks to everyone at Enstone, Viry and at the track for their immense work and I'm confident next year we can be so much stronger."

Bruno Famin, Interim Team Principal: "This is the conclusion of the 2023 season, a year in which we've had some very good moments, but also too many low ones. Ultimately, we did not achieve what we had set out. Today was a tough race for both cars and we have much to review to see what we could have done better even if it had no bearing on our championship outcome. I have been pleased with what I have seen in the second part of the season. Right now, as a team, we will take some time over the off-season to reflect and review everything and implement the necessary changes and game plan ahead of 2024. I would like to thank the entire team and the drivers for their hard work, dedication and ambition throughout a challenging campaign and we will undoubtedly come back in 2024 with even more hunger to achieve our goals."