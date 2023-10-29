Mexican GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NH Hamilton Mercedes NM NH UM Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Sainz Ferrari NM NH Norris McLaren NS NH NM Russell Mercedes NM NH UM Ricciardo AlphaTauri NM NH Piastri McLaren NM NH UM Albon Williams NH NM Ocon Alpine NH NM Gasly Alpine NM NH Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NH NH Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NM Bottas Alfa Romeo NM NH Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH Sargeant Williams NM NH NM Stroll Aston Martin UM UH Alonso Aston Martin UM UH Magnussen Haas NM NH Perez Red Bull NM

