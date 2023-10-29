Site logo

Mexican GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

29/10/2023

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NH
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH UM
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Sainz Ferrari NM NH
Norris McLaren NS NH NM
Russell Mercedes NM NH UM
Ricciardo AlphaTauri NM NH
Piastri McLaren NM NH UM
Albon Williams NH NM
Ocon Alpine NH NM
Gasly Alpine NM NH
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NH NH
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NM
Bottas Alfa Romeo NM NH
Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH
Sargeant Williams NM NH NM
Stroll Aston Martin UM UH
Alonso Aston Martin UM UH
Magnussen Haas NM NH
Perez Red Bull NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Mexico City here.

