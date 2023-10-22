United States GP: Race team notes - Alpine

BWT Alpine F1 Team scored four points from today's United States Grand Prix after Pierre Gasly's eighth place finish at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Esteban Ocon was forced to retire from the race on lap seven after suffering heavy contact on the opening lap, which significantly damaged his A523.

Esteban made a strong start off the line, gaining a number of places up the hill into Turn 1. On the run down to Turn 2, Esteban was caught in a racing incident with Oscar Piastri on the outside, coming into contact with the McLaren, which brought damage to his left sidepod and floor. As a result, with Esteban falling to the back of the pack, he retired on lap seven.

Pierre dropped to tenth at the end of the opening lap before climbing his way to eighth as a result of Esteban's and Piastri's retirements. After two pit-stops, Pierre had to keep his cool to fend off the hard charging Aston Martins in the closing stages, finishing eighth place at the chequered flag to add to his two points from Saturday's Sprint. Next up for the team is the Mexico City Grand Prix where Reserve Driver Jack Doohan will take over driving duties in Car #10 in Free Practice 1.

Esteban Ocon: "It's been a very unfortunate Sunday for us today in Austin. It feels like there's been quite a few of those this year, which has really cost us. It's a pity as we had a good starting position for today's race and once again made up a few places with a strong launch and good opening corner. Unfortunately, there was then contact with Oscar [Piastri] and the damage to our floor was too severe to continue. There are some positives to take from our weekend and a lot to review as well. Mexico City is just around the corner and I know we will bounce back as a team."

Pierre Gasly: "I'm feeling very pleased with today's result and, I must say, it's probably been our most complete weekend of the season so far with two strong Qualifying results and points from both races. We fell back a couple of positions at the start today, but I knew the pace of the car was good and we were able to keep it clean and fight our way forwards. Of course, we want to be fighting close to the front but this weekend has definitely been better for us where we have been able to extract the maximum from it. Operationally it was smooth and that's very satisfying for all of us at the team. Now our focus is on Mexico City and delivering another solid weekend."

Bruno Famin, Interim Team Principal: "Overall it's been a mixed Sunday for the team with Pierre in the points and Esteban unfortunately retiring from the race and therefore unable to show his potential. The car has been competitive – enough to compete for points on both days – so it is frustrating not to have both drivers in the fight for the top ten today. Esteban made a good start off the line and Pierre drove a strong race to finish in eighth and claim deserved points. This race marks the first of the triple header, we are already looking forward to Mexico City where we aim to continue our points-scoring run and having Jack [Doohan] in the car during Free Practice 1."