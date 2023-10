More sports stars 'invest' in Alpine

Golfer Rory McIlroy is one of several international sports stars named by Otro Capital as having invested in the Alpine F1 team.

Other than, four-time golf major championship winner and current world number 2, McIlroy, those named as joining the investment group are: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, two-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl MVP. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, eight-time consecutive NFL Pro-Bowl and two-time Super Bowl champion. Anthony Joshua, Olympic boxing gold medallist and two-time former unified world heavyweight champion. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Champion's League winner and Premier League Champion with Liverpool F.C. Juan Mata, World and Euro Cup winner with the Spanish national team, former Manchester United and Chelsea legend and co-founder of the organization, Common Goal. And Roger Ehrenberg, founder of Eberg Capital, investor in the Miami Marlins and Real Salt Lake.

According to Otro, the addition of these championship winning athletes and sports investors will bolster its strategic partnership with Alpine, combining premium expertise across different areas of the sports ecosystem and driving the team's reach to a world of new fans.

The new investors will also help drive global awareness for Alpine and will further complement Otro Capital's contributions in areas such as media, sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, commercial rights management, licensing and merchandising.

"Otro Capital is excited to welcome these new strategic partners into its existing group of premiere investors in Alpine F1," reads today's release, "which includes RedBird Capital Partners, Maximum Effort Investments, the Huntsman Family and Main Street Advisors."

"We are honoured at Otro Capital to be joined by this particular group of investors into our Alpine F1 investment in partnership with RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments," said Otro's Alec Scheiner. "These are best in class investors, athletes, entertainers and entrepreneurs and they are all committed to elevating the Alpine F1 team."

In the release, all seven declare their passion for sport, and F1 in particular, insisting that this was an opportunity not to be missed.

Quite whether it will help the French team get its act together is another matter entirely.