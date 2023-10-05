Lawson learned of Qatar drive from Ricciardo

Liam Lawson has revealed that it was Daniel Ricciardo who personally informed him that he would continue to drive for AlphaTauri in Qatar this weekend.

It had been hoped that the Australian, who injured his hand after crashing during qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix, would make his return to the grid this weekend.

And while the rest of us waited on news from the Faenza-based outfit, Lawson has revealed that he got the news from the horse's mouth.

"So Monday... I was sitting at lunch and I had a random number call me and it was a FaceTime," the New Zealander explained.

"I was really confused because people don't just FaceTime randomly," he continued, "so I answered it and it was just Daniel's face. He basically said that he thought he'd let me have another weekend.

"Obviously it's good to be back, good to be in the car this weekend," he added, "a different circuit, but I'm excited.

Despite the surprise of seeing Ricciardo's face on his phone, Lawson admits that he already suspected that he might be deputising for the Australian again this weekend.

"To be honest, after Japan, it was looking more likely that we'd be driving so we just carried on preparing like normal," he admitted. "I didn't assume I was driving but we prepped like a normal situation like I would be.

"It's a bit different," he added. "I want to be here full-time but just trying to make the most of this."

Asked if he expects to yield the seat to Ricciardo at the next race, at the Circuit of the Americas, he said: "I think (Austin) is definitely the target. I think that's more likely.

"Obviously, I can't say for certain, but we have over a week to get more time to be ready for it. So, I would say it's probably Austin."