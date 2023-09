Verstappen hits back at Wolff

Max Verstappen has taken a well-aimed swipe at Mercedes boss Toto Wolff for his disparaging comments following the Dutchman's tenth successive win.

Asked about the historic achievement at Monza, Wolff responded: "Those numbers are for Wikipedia... and nobody reads that anyway."

Today, ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, Verstappen was asked about the Austrian's comment.

"They had a pretty shit race," he replied. "Maybe he was pissed off with their performance.

"I don't know," he added. "He almost sounds like an employee of our team sometimes, you know... but luckily not.

"I think it's important that you focus on your own team," he continued. "That's what we did in the past as well when we were behind them and they were dominating.

"I think you should be able to appreciate when a team is doing really well, which I think we've done in the past because it worked also as a kind of inspiration.

To see someone that dominant was very impressive at the time," he admitted. "We knew that we just had to work harder and try to be better and to try to get to that level.

"Now that we are there, we are very happy of course, that we are there and we are enjoying the moment. Honestly, that's all I can say about it."