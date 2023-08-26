Issues with the SF-23 are "crystal clear"

Claiming that the problems with Ferrari's 2023 contender are "crystal clear", the team's head of chassis, Enrico Cardile plans an all new car for 2024.

"For us, it's crystal clear what we did wrong with the car and which are the weaknesses," he said of the SF-23, which has been described by its drivers as being "peaky".

"It's clear, it's not a matter of understanding what we should do," he continued. "Now for the future, it's a matter of delivering a good product which will cope with the targets we have.

"So, we are not in 'nowhere-land'," he insisted. "What we have to do is a matter of doing, it's a matter of finding the right contents of the car, the right architecture for the car to achieve the target."

As a result, heading forward, unlike the majority of its rivals, for 2024 Ferrari will not be seeking an evolution of its current car but an entirely new concept.

"It will be very different," he said, "because developing this year's car we realised that some architectural choice we did was not right. It was constraining too much the development.

"Next year's car will not be an evolution of this year's car like this year's car has been compared to last year's car. It will be a brand new car, a different chassis with different design and a different rear end to allow to better develop the car to achieve the targets."

Despite the planned change in direction however, Ferrari will continue to update the current car.

"It has been crucial for us to put a lot of effort into this year's car to better understand where the weaknesses were coming from and how to do a better job," said the Italian.

"We kept developing the car in the wind tunnel since the summer break. We will bring some other updates in the next races, but now in the wind tunnel we are fully focused on next year's car.

"On this track we dedicated FP1 to specific tests to better tune our tools, to better operate the car and to have data to improve the behaviour of the car next year."