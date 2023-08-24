Ferrari understands core problem of "peaky" car insists Sainz

While, according to Carlos Sainz, Ferrari understands the inherent problem with its "peaky" 2023 contender, the question is can the Maranello outfit do anything about it.

Inconsistency in terms of pace and excessive tyre degradation have plagued the Maranello outfit from the outset, but Sainz believes the Scuderia is on the brink of resolving the issue.

"The core problem of the car, we do understand what it is," he told reporters at Zandvoort today. "Since the first developments of the year, we are trying to get it better.

"The whole development programme has been focusing on improving that main weakness that we have," he continued. "It's no secret that this year we've lost like some consistency from the car.

"It's very difficult to predict which circuits we're going to be quick on and which we're not going to be quick," he admitted. "There's the wind sensitivity, there's the track temperature sensitivity that we have, which at the moment makes it a very peaky car.

"The best example was the difference between Hungary and Spa. We expected Hungary to be a good weekend, we expected Spa to be a weaker one. Actually it was the opposite, which shows that there is maybe something intrinsic that we don't fully understand and we cannot predict very well.

"We've done twelve," he said, "we still have ten to fully get to understand everything. This unpredictability, this lack of understanding is exactly what we are focusing on now to try and piece together everything. And this is where our focus is going to be this weekend and obviously, in the second half of the season.

"Every weekend in F1, FP2 we are trying something different to try and understand these regulations and try to see where we may be lacking compared to obviously the reference Red Bull and how we can make the 2024 car quicker. I think we're doing a pretty good job of trying completely different things and having different theories that we're putting together for next year's car. Hopefully next year it pays off."

"For now, the short-term goal is to improve our consistency," added teammate, Charles Leclerc, "because if you look the first part of the season, if you look McLaren, Mercedes, Aston Martin and ourselves, then everybody is really inconsistent.

"One race, it's McLaren that is going to be on top by quite a bit and the other race is going to be us or Mercedes that is going to be on top.

"If we manage to find what we have in the car that gives us the consistency to always be on top of our game, this will give us a big upper hand compared to the other teams, so that's where we need to focus on at the moment."