Your patience and understanding is required

A personal message from Pitpass editor, Chris Balfe.

Dear Readers,

On Friday I suffered a shock bereavement that has left me utterly heartbroken.

As much as we will seek to keep the site going as normal, especially now that action is finally resumed, please understand that our coverage may be a little lacking in the coming days and weeks.

Some will find it hard to believe but there are things which are even more important than F1, and anyone who has suffered personal loss will fully understand.

Over the years we have built a loyal band of readers so we know you will understand, but at the same time we don't wish to take advantage of that loyalty and have you thinking that standards are slipping.

Rest assured we will do our very best to keep you up to date... even if some of the humour is missing for a while.

Thank you for understanding.

Chris Balfe