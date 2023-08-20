Site logo

Your patience and understanding is required

NEWS STORY
20/08/2023

A personal message from Pitpass editor, Chris Balfe.

Dear Readers,

On Friday I suffered a shock bereavement that has left me utterly heartbroken.

As much as we will seek to keep the site going as normal, especially now that action is finally resumed, please understand that our coverage may be a little lacking in the coming days and weeks.

Some will find it hard to believe but there are things which are even more important than F1, and anyone who has suffered personal loss will fully understand.

Over the years we have built a loyal band of readers so we know you will understand, but at the same time we don't wish to take advantage of that loyalty and have you thinking that standards are slipping.

Rest assured we will do our very best to keep you up to date... even if some of the humour is missing for a while.

Thank you for understanding.

Chris Balfe

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Max Noble, less than 1 minute ago

"Hearts and minds with you Chris. Sending respect and prayers your way. Take care, travel safe.
Most respectfully,
Max, and the Southern PitPass Cats.
"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms