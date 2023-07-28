Site logo

Szafnauer and Permane out at Alpine

28/07/2023

Alpine announces that it has parted ways with team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane.

Szafnauer will continue his duties as normal for this weekend’s race, before leaving the team ahead of the summer break, likewise Permane who will also continue his role this weekend before departing ahead of the summer break.

Szafnauer's departure doesn't come as much of a surprise, Alpine enduring a miserable season which has included double DNFs at the last two race.

Sazafnauer, who joined Alpine from Aston Martin, leaves after just 18 months, while Permane had spent 34 years at Enstone.

The team also confirmed the departure of technical director Pat Fry who is to join Williams.

Bruno Famin, VP, Alpine Motorsports, will assume the role of Interim Team Principal from the Dutch Grand Prix onwards, while Alpine Academy Director Julian Rouse is named Interim Sporting Director, with Matt Harman leading the technical team at Enstone. Both will report to Famin.

1. Posted by Mad Matt, 1 hour ago

"Says more about Alpine's problems than anything being wrong with Otmar or Alan in my opinion. I'm sure they're not perfect but I really don't see those two as the centre of Alpine's issues.

I hope they both find better positions in other F1 teams."

