Verstappen claims Jeddah more dangerous than Spa

Max Verstappen believes that the numerous blind corners at the Jeddah Corniche circuit make it more dangerous than Spa.

Following the death of Dilano van ’t Hoff at the weekend, which came five years after Anthoine Hubert perished in similar circumstances, drivers, led by Lance Stroll, have called for changes to be made to the classic Belgian track.

However, Max Verstappen believes that the various blind corners at the super-fast Jeddah Corniche track make the Saudi circuit even more dangerous.

"It's, for sure, quite a dangerous corner he said of the Eau Rouge/Raidillon complex, "but we're also going to Jeddah in Sector 1 and that, for me, is probably more dangerous even.

"I'm happy that nothing has happened yet in that sector," he continued, "because going through (Turns) 6, 7, 8, if you have a shunt there that can be the same - it's all blind, you don't know what's coming.

"I remember in the beginning of the year there, I got upset with my engineer because I impeded Lando, I think, and I know how that feels.

"It's super dangerous when these things happen. And for sure, in Eau Rouge, going up, it is blind, but of course this accident happened later (on the Kemmel Straight).

"I think the only thing that maybe can be improved there is to make more space in terms of trying to move the barriers more out, because at the moment, it looks like as soon as you crash, you hit the barrier, you bounce back onto the track quite easily. Of course with that scenario, where there is almost no visibility, a lot of water, that is of course a big issue. In the dry, normally, it's a bit better. You see, of course, more of what is going on in front of you.

"I think already the changes they made in Spa, they definitely opened it up a lot more, but it will always be a dangerous corner, but we are going to a lot of tracks where there are dangerous corners, where up until probably there is an accident, you won't say anything.

"Now of course it gets brought up, but I feel it's a bit unfair to just blame it on the track, because I think in the first place you have to look into why did they restart.

"It's a big championship, a lot of cars. They are up and coming talents, they probably risk a bit more, because they want to show every race that they are the best driver out there. And with that visibility, it was just impossible to see anything, and I know, of course, from your mind when you're going there, you don't see anything. You're like, well, I guess the guy in front of me is flat so I'm flat. I just stay flat out.

"That's exactly probably what happened there. The drivers are just staying flat because they didn't know there was a car in the wall and then another car in the wall later on. So yeah, there are a lot of things that have to come together, what we have to improve."

"I think the first thing to look at is when to start a race and in which conditions we are happy to race and it's safe to race," said Charles Leclerc. "Second is visibility. I think with our cars, with cars in general, motor sport now, the same... Formula 4, 30 years ago, the amount of spray there was, I'm pretty sure it was less, because the downforce now is more and more and with the spray it's just going much higher up. And the visibility is just known.

"As Max was explaining, you don't see, you are just hoping that the guy in front is flat out and that there is no cars in the middle of the road, but this is not enough.

"The last thing I would say is maybe to consider for these tracks with very, very high speeds, to have the walls further away from the track, so when they lose the car, they don't bounce on the wall and come back on the track. And at least they probably stop more to the left or more to the right but at least they don't bounce back on the track, which is another problem. So these three things need to be looked into. It's obviously horrible what's happened, again."

"I think there is room to improve the exit of Eau Rouge still," said Sergio Perez, "and hopefully we are able to move the barrier back to make sure that there is no car coming back into the track.

"But to me, the most important one is definitely the track conditions, because I think sometimes race directors are pushed by, probably fans and social media, people sitting back at home thinking that the circuit looks fine to race but the visibility is just the most important.

"It's not about the leader or the second place; it's about the 10th, 15th, 20th," he continued. "Basically, they need to be able to see.

"So I think it's something that we really need to force other categories and also in Formula 1 to make sure that we are able to race whenever it's safe for everyone to see at least.

"Accidents can happen but you cannot have situations where drivers are basically blind and just going flat out, because it's when those big accidents can happen in any series.

"So if that means delaying the start and means that we won't have the start when the track is really wet, then fine. We've got to do what is safe for all the drivers."