Canadian GP attracts ABC's fourth largest TV audience

ABC's broadcast of the Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada attracted the sport's fourth-largest live U.S. audience ever.

The live broadcast attracted an average audience of 1.76 million viewers for the ace telecast window, meaning that three of the four largest live U.S. F1 TV audiences in history have occurred this season.

In addition to Canada, the Miami Grand Prix averaged 1.96 million viewers and the Monaco Grand Prix averaged 1.79 million.

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix in 2022 averaged 2.6 million viewers, the largest live audience ever for an F1 race on U.S. television.

Sunday's race, which ran from 14:00 - 16:00 ET, also was the largest audience on record for the Canadian Grand Prix. The full telecast, which started at 12:30 with the Grand Prix Sunday pre-race show, averaged 1.39 million viewers.

Viewership peaked at 1.924 million average viewers in the quarter-hour starting at 15:15 ET.

F1 is currently averaging 1.28 million viewers across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, up from last year's record-setting season average of 1.21 million.

Also on Sunday, the debut of ESPN's new alternate telecast The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett on ESPN2, attracted an average audience of 114,000, with half of the audience in the 18-49 demographic. The Grandstand will return for the two remaining U.S. rounds later this year.