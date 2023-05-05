Martins to test for Alpine at Monza

Alpine Academy driver Victor Martins will get his first taste of F1 machinery next week when he drives the A521 at Monza.

Martins will join team’s reserve driver Jack Doohan for the test, with the Frenchman taking driving duties on Monday and the Australian running in the car on Tuesday.

Twenty-one-year-old Martins re-joined the Alpine Academy in 2021 and stepped up to F2 this season, having won the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2022.

He qualified in second place on his debut in Bahrain, reaching the podium in the Round 1 Sprint Race before going on to grab pole position in Saudi Arabia and once again taking a step on the Sprint Race podium. He will aim to capitalise on the evident pace he is showing when F2 returns at Imola.

"I am super excited to get my first taste in a Formula 1 car in Monza on Monday," said Martins. "It will be the first time I will work closely with the Alpine team at a track and to be able to have my first opportunity in an F1 car with them is pretty special.

"I aim to get a lot of track time and enjoy it all. I am really grateful to get this first chance thanks to Alpine and all the team. I have had my seat fit and we have completed some simulator work for it, which is all very exciting. Now I am just looking forward to getting out on track and maximise the opportunity to learn as much as possible."

"We are looking forward to having Victor test in Monza and giving him his first run in a Formula 1 car," added Alpine Academy Director, Julian Rouse. "He has spent time in Enstone preparing for his test, running in the simulator, and having his seat fit.

"During his time in the Alpine Academy he has had some fantastic achievements, one of which being the current FIA Formula 3 Champion. Now he has progressed to Formula 2 and showing huge potential there it is definitely the right moment to see him test in an F1 car. We are pleased as an Academy to continue to support Victor in his development and extend opportunities when they arise."