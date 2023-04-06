Maximizing the Benefits of Delta 9: Dosage, Consumption Methods, and More

Most people are only familiar with CBD, the compound found in Cannabis that holds a lot of promise as a treatment for pain, depression, and even neurological conditions like Alzheimer's and epilepsy.

A chemical that is a little less well-known (at least with non-smokers) is THC. THC is psychoactive and produces the 'high' marijuana smokers are familiar with; if you are an individual interested in making use of it then you will be pleased to know that as with CBD, THC can be used for health reasons. This post will tell you what its benefits are and why you should be using it on a daily basis.

Dosing Amount

The very first thing that you need to know if you are planning on using marijuana recreationally is that it's not really possible to overdose. That being said if you take things like or baked edibles then you can in theory get yourself so high that you end up hallucinating. A lot of people are unaware that when marijuana's eaten it metabolizes in the body differently and produces a high that's unlike the one produced when it is smoked. If you do not dose carefully when you are eating the drug then you could end up experiencing an unwantedly intense high. Make sure that you dose cautiously, and stay within your comfort zone.

Consumption Methods

1. Smoking Marijuana

When the average person thinks of marijuana their mind conjures up images of blunts, spliffs, and marijuana flowers. In all truth smoking marijuana is one of the best ways of consuming this drug because it is fast-acting and very potent. That being said of course individuals not interested in smelling like weed all of the time are better off trying out some of the other methods listed below. Naturally, when you smoke marijuana you end up stinking of it. The marijuana plant's smell is intense, pungent, and very hard to remove from your clothes. It has a tendency to hang around hours after it has been smoked.

2. Taking Gummies

Marijuana gummies are very popular as well. As mentioned earlier they are metabolized differently and produce a high that's more akin to a psychedelic drug like magic mushrooms. Individuals inexperienced with marijuana should only take small amounts of gummies otherwise they could end up getting uncomfortably high. Taking too many gummies is not going to hurt you but it could be a very unpleasant experience. The hallucinations caused by gummies can be so intense that they can drive people to take themselves to the hospital, fearing they have overdosed and hurt themselves.

3. Concentrated Oils

Concentrated oils can be a good way of taking marijuana derivatives like THC too. However, you tend not to be able to find oils that contain just THC. More often than not the marijuana oils sold contain CBD and other cannabinoids as well. This is because by including other cannabinoids users of oils are able to maximize the health benefits that they extract from use. If you plan on using oils then you need to make sure that they are extracted without the use of solvents. Solvent extractions tend to leave chemicals behind after them which can be bad for people's health.

Health Benefits

THC has a number of different health benefits associated with its use. Individuals interested in using the chemical should spend time researching them before they incorporate marijuana into their daily life. If you have existing health problems then you might want to reach out to a physician before you begin taking the drug so that you can find out if it is safe for you to use. Using the drug when you are on other medications might not be a good idea. Your physician will be able to tell you whether it's safe for you to use or not.

Intoxicating Effects

Marijuana's high is unlike any other drug. Many synthetic chemicals have been created to replicate it but nothing comes close. If you are planning on using THC which is the psychoactive compound found in marijuana then you need to do everything you can to prepare yourself for the high, especially if it's your first time using it. Using it in large amounts when you are not prepared or if you have never gotten high before is unwise. Definitely smoke marijuana before you take it in edible form so you get a little bit of experience with the drug's high and being high in general.

Marijuana is a popular but controversial drug. When you consider its health benefits it is not hard to see why so many people advocate for its legalization. If you are interested in using it then you should educate yourself about the drug's advantages and potential disadvantages first.