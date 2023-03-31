Site logo

Australian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

31/03/2023

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.790 149.848 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:19.223 0.433
3 Perez Red Bull 1:19.293 0.503
4 Alonso Aston Martin 1:19.317 0.527
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.378 0.588
6 Sainz Ferrari 1:19.505 0.715
7 Norris McLaren 1:19.536 0.746
8 Gasly Alpine 1:19.646 0.856
9 Russell Mercedes 1:19.699 0.909
10 Stroll Aston Martin 1:19.766 0.976
11 Albon Williams 1:19.766 0.976
12 Piastri McLaren 1:19.777 0.987
13 Hulkenberg Haas 1:19.806 1.016
14 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:19.933 1.143
15 Sargeant Williams 1:20.074 1.284
16 Ocon Alpine 1:20.175 1.385
17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:20.399 1.609
18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:20.419 1.629
19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:20.569 1.779
20 Magnussen Haas 1:21.147 2.357

