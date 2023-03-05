Site logo

Bahrain GP: Result

NEWS STORY
05/03/2023

Result of the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 57 1h 33:56.736
2 Perez Red Bull 57 + 0:11.987
3 Alonso Aston Martin 57 + 0:38.637
4 Sainz Ferrari 57 + 0:48.052
5 Hamilton Mercedes 57 + 0:50.977
6 Stroll Aston Martin 57 + 0:54.502
7 Russell Mercedes 57 + 0:55.873
8 Bottas Alfa Romeo 57 + 1:12.647
9 Gasly Alpine 57 + 1:13.753
10 Albon Williams 57 + 1:29.774
11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 57 + 1:30.870
12 Sargeant Williams 56 + 1 Lap
13 Magnussen Haas 56 + 1 Lap
14 de Vries AlphaTauri 56 + 1 Lap
15 Hulkenberg Haas 56 + 1 Lap
16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 56 + 1 Lap
17 Norris McLaren 55 + 2 Laps
Ocon Alpine 41 Retired
Leclerc Ferrari 39 Retired
Piastri McLaren 13 Retired

Fastest Lap: Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 1:33.996 (Lap 56)

