A new head of strategy at Ferrari

NEWS STORY
23/02/2023

A week ahead of the new season, Ferrari has opted to change its head of strategy.

Speaking earlier this month, Frederic Vasseur admitted that while he wasn't seeking one of Ferrari's traditional management overhauls there would be changes.

Other than poor reliability and driver errors, one of Ferrari's main weaknesses last season was its poor strategic calls, most notably at Silverstone and Hungary, while there were other costly strategic blunders in Monaco, where Charles Leclerc was denied an emotional home victory, and Brazil.

"Very often, when you are speaking about strategy, it's much more a matter of organisation than just the guy who is on the pit wall," said Vasseur.

"I'm trying to understand exactly what's happened on every single mistake and what's happened last year. And to try to know if it's a matter of decision, if it's a matter of organisation, or of communication."

Today, as pre-season testing got underway, Ferrari announced that Ravin Jain, who has been with the team since 2016, will take over as head of strategy from Inaki Rueda, who will now take up a factory-based role.

