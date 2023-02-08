Las Vegas can stage Grand Prix until 2032

The Clark County Commission has given approval for Las Vegas to host a Formula One Grand Prix until 2032.

While the inaugural event doesn't take place until November, Clark County Commission has rubber-stamped permission for the race to continue taking place for ten years.

"It's important to note that we have a three-year contract with Formula One, but we anticipate a lifetime in partnership," said Clark County commissioner, James Gibson.

"This will open the pathway to be able to do it for at least ten years," he added. "And then beyond that, I'm sure that those who succeed us will see the value in what we've done and continue doing it forever."

While F1 is co-promoter of the Miami Grand Prix with Miami Dolphins owner, Stephen M Ross, it is the sole promoter of the Las Vegas and is investing a lot of money in the project.

The resolution allows the race to use public and private ways in Vegas, including the use of Las Vegas Boulevard South, at times not usually allowed due to the resultant traffic issues, while a waiver stating that closures take place "Wednesday through Sunday, the week prior to the Thanksgiving holiday in November in the years 2023 through 2032", indicates that the event will retain a November slot. It also indicates that the race will continue to be staged on the Saturday as opposed to the (now) traditional Sunday.

"The clock is ticking and the months are flipping by on the calendar," said Terry Miller, the project manager for the Grand Prix. "We're on schedule and expect an exciting event.

"We're very proud of what we're doing," he added. "This obviously provides labour for construction, but also for the operation of the event itself. The impact the Las Vegas Grand Prix brings to our community is very significant."