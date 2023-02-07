Alfa Romeo presents its lean, mean and sexy C43

Alfa Romeo becomes the first team to actually reveal its 2023 contender along with a revised livery.

Alfa Romeo unveiled the C43, at a launch event held jointly in Zurich and at the team headquarters in Hinwil, Switzerland, and even at this stage Formula One has an early contender for the title of best looking car on the grid with its striking red and black livery.

The livery, designed by Alfa Romeo's Centro Stile, incorporates the growing array of brands associated with the team, with prominent locations for Alfa Romeo and new title partner, Stake, as well as new acquisitions which underline the team's growing attractiveness to businesses in all kinds of sectors.

Following the Hinwil unveil, the drivers joined team representative, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, and technical director, Jan Monchaux, as well as reserve driver, Theo Pourchaire, at the TV studios in Zurich to meet a selection of fans and to take part in an online press conference with international media.

In a further push to bring the car back to the community, the C43 show car unveiled by the drivers was subsequently put up for auction.

Designed by the technical team led by Jan Monchaux and powered by a new Ferrari power unit, the C43 is an evolution of last year's successful challenger, the C42: however, due to the circumscribed but significant changes in the regulations brought in by the FIA, the C43 incorporates several updates and complete new parts, with its overall development path still promising a steep improvement curve.

The car is now now ready to hit the track in a shakedown session, scheduled for this week in Barcelona, and for winter testing in Bahrain, at the end of the month.

"Bringing a car to life is a long process which touches every department of a racing team," said Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Managing Director of Sauber Group and Team Representative, "therefore it's a moment of great pride to see it unveiled today.

"We chose to do it in front of our fans, close to our home, because the launch of a new car is not only a moment to state your objectives for the season ahead: it's also a time to give back to the people who have supported you, be it in the grandstands, in front of the TV or back at the factory, and express our gratitude for their passion and their belief in our project.

"Our new car is the results of months of work, but today is just the beginning of a journey: we need to keep working hard, with humility and dedication, to bring performance to the track. Everyone in the team is committed to this target and we are confident we will reap the rewards of our work."

"I am very proud of what we have achieved over these last months," added Jan Monchaux, the team's technical director, "because creating a new car is always a massive effort from the team.

"This car is an evolution of last year's, reflecting the new regulations and introducing major changes in the areas where we found improvements to be needed. I hope it's going to be quicker than the successful car we had last year, that's what matters most, and more reliable as well: we have put a lot of effort in this direction. Now, it's time to get to the track and see how this car performs. I'm happy to get back to racing and I'm confident there will be much more to come from us soon."

"The C43 is finally here, and I cannot wait to bring it out on track," said Valtteri Bottas. "I really like our new livery, I think it's stunning, and a fine evolution from last year's one.

"It's been an interesting first season with the team," he continued, "we made some pretty solid progress together, and now there's only one direction to follow: up, higher, and better. There is obviously still work to do and things to improve, but I am confident we have it in ourselves to aim for even higher results this year. I cannot wait to go back to racing, I am fully charged and eager to get the new season started."

"I am happy to finally see the C43 being unveiled after all the behind-the-scenes work that has been done in the past months," added Guanyu Zhou, "I think we are sporting a beautiful new design for 2023, and I am looking forward to driving the car in Barcelona in the next days, before properly getting the season started with winter testing in Bahrain. Last year, the team made me feel at home from the very start, welcoming me and giving me time to learn and improve. The expectation for this year is definitely higher, and I will carry all the experience from my rookie season into 2023. I'm excited for what's coming, and I'm fully ready to attack."

"First of all, I am thankful and honoured to be taking part in my first Formula One launch as a reserve driver for the team," said reserve driver Theo Pourchaire. "It is great to see the efforts paying off, and I cannot wait to get started! I have seen the great amount of work that has been put into bringing the car from paper to reality, and I am happy for everyone back at the factory, I think they have done an amazing job.

"There is of course great expectation," he continued, "and I am looking forward to seeing the C43 hitting the track in just a few days. I feel part of a great family and a great team, and I am determined to do my best and push the limits to achieve the best results possible."

Check out our C43 gallery, here.