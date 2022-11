Gasly: Prospect of race ban "embarrassing"

Pierre Gasly admits that the prospect of a race ban for exceeding the number of permitted penalty points is embarrassing.

Having picked up points in successive races in Japan, the US and Mexico, the Frenchman is just two points away from an automatic ban having picked up 10 points over a rolling 12 month period that doesn't end until next May.

This means the AlphaTauri driver, who heads to Alpine at season end, must avoid any misdemeanours until seven races into next season.

"I am not going to lie, it is a very unpleasant situation and quite delicate," he told the media at Interlagos today as the Sao Paulo weekend got underway.

"In some ways, it is also quite embarrassing to be in a situation where I could be banned for a race after the season I have done," he continued, "and I don't really feel I've been particularly dangerous over these past 12 months.

"It would definitely be a harsh penalty," he insisted, "and there has been a lot of discussion with the FIA to try and find a solution. I want to finish the season in the best way with AlphaTauri, and I want to do all the races in 2023 and get the maximum chances to perform for Alpine.

"There is a lot at stake because no-one knows what is going to happen in 2023," he admitted. "I could end up with an amazing car, fighting for the championship for example and I can't take the risk to be banned for a race and lose all my hopes for the championship. It is a very tricky situation."

Some believe the Frenchman's case wasn't helped by his public criticism of officials at Suzuka after they allowed a recovery vehicle on track whilst the field was following the Safety Car.

Though his criticism was fully justified, Gasly picked up a number of penalty points due to the fact that he was speeding at the time despite the fact the track was under red flag conditions.

Other misdemeanours include forcing another driver off track and falling too far behind the Safety Car.

"I've been discussing quite a lot with the FIA to try and find solutions," he revealed, "because the way the regulations are written at the moment, it is quite strict on the drivers. There are some quite harsh penalties, even though it is not always related to dangerous driving and definitely the penalties have a massive reflection on the team and the championship.

"I hope we are going to have more conversations and can find a solution this weekend to avoid ending up in a silly situation where I'll be banned for a race and that will be terrible for myself. It is not the way I saw F1 growing up and don't think it is the correct approach, because I can't really go into next year only two points from a ban and that risk hanging over my head."