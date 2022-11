Tributes pour in for Ferrari legend Forghieri

Tributes have been pouring in for Ferrari design legend, Mauro Forghieri who has passed away aged 87.

Born in Modena, Forghieri joined Ferrari in 1960 as an apprentice in the engine department, and just a few years later, still only 27, following the shock departure of Carlo Chiti, was personally called upon by Enzo Ferrari to sort out the team's various "technical questions".

This was when Ferrari was contesting the Formula One and SportsCar World Championships with equal ferocity, and Forghieri was responsible for some of the Scuderia's most iconic cars during this golden eras, starting with the 158 which John Surtees drove to the 1964 title.

Then there were the 312 cars that took Niki Lauda and Jody Scheckter to championship glory, whilst the 312P and PB dominated in SportCars.

Among other things, Forghieri is credited with introducing the first designed rear wings to Formula One at the 1968 Belgian Grand Prix, and designing the first transversal automatic gear, also known as T gear.

With his studious looks, Forghieri was portrayed in the Steve McQueen classic, Le Mans and again in the recent Ford versus Ferrari movie starring Christian Bale.

"It's been an honour making history together," said Ferrari on social media. "Ferrari and the world of motorsport will never forget you. Legends last forever."

"The condolences of the FIA community are today with the family and friends of Mauro Forghieri," said FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem. "He was a pioneer of motor sport engineering who had a remarkable impact on the history of Formula 1 and sports car racing, designing some of the most iconic cars and forging much of the success that is at the heart of Ferrari's legacy."

Forghieri left Ferrari for Lamborghini in 1987, where he designed the naturally aspirated 3512 V12 engine which made its F1 debut at the 1989 Brazilian Grand Prix. The V12 engine was used by the Larrousse/Lola team during the 1989 F1 season and also in the 1990 Lotus 102.

In 1992, he became technical director of the re-emerging Bugatti, where he remained until 1994. Whilst at Bugatti, he was involved in the development of the EB 110 and the EB 112.

In 1994, he was called as an expert in the trial relating to the death of Ayrton Senna at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Readers will surely join Pitpass in sending its condolences to the family of this legendary racing icon.

Picture Credit: Ferrari/Twitter