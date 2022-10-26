Audi partners with Sauber for 2026 F1 entry

As expected, Sauber Motorsport has agreed to become the strategic partner of Audi's F1 programme. when the German manufacturer enters F1 in 2026. Audi AG also plans to acquire a stake in the Sauber Group.

After announcing its entry into Formula One as a power unit manufacturer, to coincide with the introduction of the new engine formula in 2026, Audi has chosen Sauber Motorsport as its works team.

According to today's release, "this partnership will bring the team to new heights, guaranteeing at the same time the long-term future of the company - an entity that boasts a committed workforce, one of Europe's leading wind tunnels and world-class motorsport manufacturing facilities".

The team will compete in 2024 and 2025 with its current power unit manufacturer, Ferrari, honouring the existing partnership that enabled the team to make major steps forward in competitiveness and stability.

"Audi is the best strategic partner for the Sauber Group," said Finn Rausing, Sauber Holding AG Chairman of the Board of Directors. "It is clear that we share values and a vision, and we look forward to achieving our common goals in a strong and successful partnership."

"The partnership between Audi AG and Sauber Motorsport is a key step for our team as we continue to make progress towards the front of the grid," added Frederic Vasseur, Sauber Motorsport CEO & Team Principal. "To become Audi's official works team is not only an honour and a great responsibility: it's the best option for the future and we are fully confident we can help Audi achieve the objectives they have set for their journey in Formula One."

"We are delighted to have gained such an experienced and competent partner for our ambitious Formula 1 project," said Oliver Hoffmann, Audi AG Board Member and Responsible for F1 Programme. "We already know the Sauber Group with its state-of-the-art facility and experienced team from previous collaborations and are convinced that together we will form a strong team."

Meanwhile, it is looking increasingly likely that Porsche is to enter F1 with Williams, the German manufacturer - like Audi part of the Volkswagen Group - understood, according to a reliable source, to be buying a significant stake in the Grove outfit now owned by American investment firm Dorilton Capital.